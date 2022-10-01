Two women were arrested in Jackson County after authorities say they were using drugs while on the job. (Getty Images)

ISABEL, La. (WGNO) — The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a woman accused of committing multiple charges. According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 34-year-old Megan C. Cooper was found with drugs in her vehicle after getting pulled over for driving erratically.

Investigators say that the incident happened on September 28 when a deputy was patrolling the Isabel area on Highway 16. when he saw Cooper driving carelessly and pulled her over. Cooper complied with the detective and took a roadside sobriety test but failed.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, the deputy received consent to search her car and found methamphetamine and 2 children. The two kids were placed under the custody of their father who arrive at the scene.

Sheriff Randy Seal released a statement on the arrest:

“Possession of methamphetamine in the presence of children,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal, “is shocking to the conscience of law-abiding citizens. It is obvious she has made poor lifestyle choices and now must face the consequences of her irrational decision-making.”

Cooper was arrested and transported to the Washington Parish Jail where she was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, driving while under suspension, and traffic violations. Her bond was set at $7,500.