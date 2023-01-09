ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.

Erica Giles was charged with theft by fraud and possession of fraudulent post-secondary education degree, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO).

APSO said that during the months of Nov. and Dec. 2022, authorities began investigating reports of someone posing as a doctor in Oakdale, La. Information was then received that Giles had opened a practice and was offering services that she was not licensed to perform.

According to APSO, Giles displayed a post-secondary education diploma from Northwestern State University that stated Giles was a doctor of dermatology.

That diploma was determined to be forgery, and it was discovered that Giles did not graduate from northwestern and no such program was offered by Northwestern, APSO said.

Following further interviews with patients and victims, it was determined that the victims made payments to her in excess of $1,000 per patient. It was also learned that Giles performed on minors.

Giles was transported to the Allen Parish Jail and booked on a $6,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case or a patient that believes they are a victim is encouraged to contact APSO at 337-639-4353.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.