WMPD makes arrest in 1998 cold case, suspect charged with Second Degree Murder

WEST MONROE, La. — The West Monroe Police Department has made an arrest in a murder investigation from over 20 years ago.

According to WMPD, 60-year-old Levi Thomisee has been arrested in the stabbing death of Judith Holdiness in July of 1998.

Police say advancements in DNA and blood analysis allowed their agency to make an arrest in the case after receiving “confirming information” from the crime lab.

Thomisee was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder on Wednesday, November 18. He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center and his bond has been set at $10 million.