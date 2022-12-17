MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A White Station High School teacher has been charged after being accused of sending an explicit photo to a student.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools says James Baker has been placed on leave.

Police say Baker, 55, sent the inappropriate picture to one of his male students who is 14 years old.

The boy’s father went to the police after discovering the text message on his son’s phone.

Police say they traced the number to Baker’s cell phone and called him in for questioning.

According to court records, the 57-year-old admitted to sending the text from home.

Baker is charged with soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools released this statement:

