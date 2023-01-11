All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Redcut Road due to a theft complaint. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with the victim, who advised that her 2002 Toyota Camry was missing from her residence.

According to deputies, the victim stated that her daughter allegedly sold her vehicle for $100. Also, the victim told deputies she wished to pursue charges and gave the suspect’s location. Deputies then arrived at Sandy Hill Road where the suspect was located and identified as 33-year-old Stormy Vanhorn.

For Vanhorn to obtain the money, she allegedly sold the victim’s vehicle to Allstate Towing without the victim’s consent or knowledge.

Deputies then located the victim’s vehicle at Allstate Towing and advised them of the situation. The company showed authorities signed documents from Vanhorn selling the vehicle to them. Allstate stated they wanted Vanhorn arrested and charged with Theft.

Vanhorn was placed in handcuffs and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center for Theft. While the suspect was in custody, deputies conducted a pat down and found a plastic bag containing meth.

Vanhorn was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Contraband in a Penal Institution.