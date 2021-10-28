West Monroe woman behind bars after undercover deputies arrest her for prostitution and drug charges

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies conducted an undercover investigation targeting prostitution. An undercover deputy made contact with 35-year-old Amanda Marie Esparza via web page advertisement soliciting prostitution.

After a verbal agreement was made between Esparza and the undercover deputy to exchange money for sexual favors, the deputy arrived at her residence. According to the deputy, they entered the residence and Esparza was lighting a marijuana cigar stating “I am sorry, I was just smoking a little weed.”

Esparza was placed under arrest and confirmed that she verbal agreed with the undercover deputy to receive money in exchange for sexual favors. Deputies conducted a protective sweep of the residence and found methamphetamine lying on Esparza’s dresser.

While on the scene, deputies discovered Esparza had active warrants for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in Fayetteville, Ark. Esparza was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

She was charged with the following offenses: