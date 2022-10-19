Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched due to a theft complaint. Deputies were informed by the victim that 35-year-old Samantha Danelle Burns cleaned their home from August 2022 to October 2022.

According to officials, they were advised that Burns allegedly stole several items from the residence that was worth approximately $5,700. The victim mentioned that Burns allegedly posted photos of herself on social media wearing some of the victim’s stolen clothes and jewelry.

After receiving the victim’s statement, deputies located Burns at a residence on Highway 34. Burns was able to show authorities several items that were reportedly stolen from the victim’s home. The items included clothes, jewelry, bags, a comforter, and a Samsung tablet.

According to Burns, the victim gave her most of the items; however, the victim stated they did not give Burns any items. Burns was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

She was charged with Felony Theft and was placed on a $2,500 bond.