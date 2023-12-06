OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, shortly after 7:00 PM, Louisiana State Police began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash involving a pedestrian on LA-617 (Thomas Road) near Railroad Avenue. Authorities confirmed that the crash claimed the life of 56-year-old Gerardo Sanchez-Reyna of West Monroe, La.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on LA-617. At the same time, Sanchez-Reyna was crossing LA-617 from east to west and was wearing dark clothing. For reasons still under investigation, Sanchez-Reyna was struck by the Jeep.

Sanchez-Reyna sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Shortly after, authorities were notified that he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Jeep was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

Due to evidence gathered through investigative means, impairment is suspected of Sanchez-Reyna. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.