All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 18, 2023, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle traveling on Montgomery Avenue near Cherry Street with its high beams on. According to police, the vehicle failed to dim its high beams as it approached and passed oncoming traffic.

Police then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, 23-year-old Michael Ransom Jr. Authorities went on to learn that Ransom had an outstanding warrant for his arrest with the New Orleans Police Department for Attempted Second-Degree Murder and Illegal Use of Dangerous Weapons.

Ransom was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was booked for Fugitive from Justice.