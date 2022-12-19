All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Around 7:38 PM, on December 18, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Constitution Drive. Officers observed 40-year-old John Snell allegedly selecting several pieces of clothing off the shelves, placing them underneath his jacket.

According to the police, Snell exited the store without paying, and when officers approached Snell’s vehicle, he accelerated at high-speed through the parking lot. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Snell’s vehicle and placed Snell under arrest.

Officers then searched Snell’s car and discovered the stolen items, a meth pipe, and a prescription pill bottle containing methamphetamine. Snell admitted to stealing the items and denied ownership of the drugs.

Snell was taken to Ouachita Correctional Center and was charged with Shoplifting, Reckless Operation, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Prohibited acts.