MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to officials, Ramsey was charged with Second-Degree Murder for the February 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs.

The State presented the testimony of multiple witnesses, including the investigating officers and the Ouachita Parish Coroner. Ramsey chose to testify in his defense.

After both sides rested, the jury deliberated for less than two hours before rendering a unanimous of guilty as charged with Second-Degree Murder. Ramsey’s sentencing will be on December 13, 2022.