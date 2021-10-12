West Monroe man behind bars after allegedly raping a 16 year old

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday October 10, officers with the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the Emergency Room of St. Francis Medical Center regarding a sexual assault that occurred the previous evening.

During the investigation, officers were advised by the 16-year-old victim that she was brought to an apartment on the 200 block of Contempo Avenue by 18-year-old Caleb Richardson where the assault took place.

Per the arrest report, the victim stated that Richardson and his friends were doing drugs in the apartment, when she eventually became tired and laid down on the bed in the living room to go to sleep.

While attempting to sleep, the victim claims that Richardson repeatedly climbed on top of her and tried to pull her clothes down. After rejecting his advances and telling Richardson “I don’t want to do that, I just want to go to sleep” and “I don’t want you touching me”, he reportedly began to rape her.

After the incident, the victim woke up alone in the apartment bleeding, and with blood soaking the bed sheets. She then called a friend and was transported to the hospital.

During the investigation, officers were advised by a Sexual Assault Nurse at the hospital that the victim suffered from injuries consisent with nonconsensual intercourse.

On Monday October 11 shortly after midnight, officers with the WMPD made contact with Richardson and he was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of 3rd Degree Rape.