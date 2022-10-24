Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint on Sunday, October 23, 2022. According to authorities, the complainant advised deputies that narcotics were being sold and used at a residence on New Natchitoches Street in West Monroe, La.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the owner of the residence, 29-year-old Devin Verlin Britton. As authorities advised Britton of the complaint, they detected a strong marijuana odor coming from inside the residence.

After authorities were given verbal consent to search the home, they discovered a handgun in the master bedroom, a digital scale, and approximately 3.35 pounds of marijuana. Britton was then secured in handcuffs and searched by deputies.

During the search, they discovered 11 grams of Ecstasy. Britton was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carrying Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.