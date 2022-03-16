WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of North Violet Street in reference to a vehicle burglary in progress, in which a firearm was taken. According to the victim, a Black male suspect fled the scene in a white jacket and dark pants, traveling towards New Natchitoches Road.

Deputies then observed a male matching the description approximately one block from New Natchitoches Street and attempted to make contact. As deputies exited their patrol unit, the suspect began running. During the foot pursuit, deputies observed the suspect pull a black handgun from his right pants pocket and dropped the firearm on the ground.

After the pursuit, deputies identified the suspect as 21-year-old Quantez Tyrone Rogers. Rogers was taken into custody without incident. During the investigation, deputies discovered Rogers was the suspect for the burglary and the firearm belonged to the victim.

He was charged with Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Simple Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, and two counts of Resisting an Officer.