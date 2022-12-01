WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 30, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Jason Laird for allegedly stealing four floodlights from his previous employer. According to deputies, the victim advised that four of his Rab FxLED 150T floodlights were missing from the business’s storage.

The victim also advised that Laird was an ex-employee of his business. According to the deputy, the victim saw a recent photo on Laird’s Facebook where he observed two of his floodlights mounted on Laird’s boat dock. As a result, the deputy approached Laird and advised him of his Miranda rights.

According to reports, Laird told the deputy, he used one of the victim’s floodlights in the shop on the victim’s property. However, Laird denied having the fourth floodlight, reports say.

Laird was transported to Ouachita Correctional Center and booked for Felony Theft.