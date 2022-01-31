WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, January 30, 2022, at approximately 4:55 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of North 6th Street in reference to a battery complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim and a witness who stated they were hit in the head with a pistol by 21-year-old Cornelius O’Neal Thurman.

According to the arrest report, the victim and witness advised officers that Thurman had also pointed the pistol at the victim’s face in a threatening manner. Officers made contact with Thurman a block away from the scene and detained him.

Officers discovered a black pistol matching the description the witness gave to authorities. Thurman also possessed approximately 17 grams of marijuana. Thurman advised officers that he never struck or pointed the pistol at the victim.

He was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Thurman was charged for the following offenses: