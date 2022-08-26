Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated a recent residential burglary on Cherokee Drive in West Monroe, La. and it led to the arrest of one adult and a 17-year-old juvenile. According to deputies, Bennie T. Winder was charged with Simple Burglary, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Criminal Conspiracy.

The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with Simple Burglary and Criminal Conspiracy. His identity cannot be released due to his juvenile status.

Winder was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center and the juvenile was booked into Green Oaks Detention Center. Investigators are attempting to locate Jerry W. Hillman who is a person of interest in the investigation.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hillman, contact deputies at 318-329-1200.