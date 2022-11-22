DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Winnfield Road in West Monroe, La. due to an unauthorized entry complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who mentioned that her ex-husband, 46-year-old Gary Dewayne Adams Jr., allegedly arrived at her residence around 6:15 AM on Sunday, November 20, 2022, yelling at her.

According to deputies, the victim left the residence due to her being afraid of Adams and did not return home until November 21, 2022, around 1 AM. Once the victim returned to the premises, she noticed property damage.

According to officials, the deadbolt on the front door was broken, a window was busted, and the drawers on the victim’s dresser were opened. Deputies went on to make contact with Adams and read him his Miranda Rights.

Adams allegedly advised deputies that he committed property damage to the victim’s home and threw a paint can through the window; however, he claimed he did not enter the residence.

Adams was placed under arrested and charged with Violation of Protective Order and Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling.