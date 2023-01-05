All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 3, 2023, at approximately 5:57 PM, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed 39-year-old Brandon Michael Collins traveling north on Rowan Street on his bicycle without lights or reflectors. Authorities then made contact with Collins and noticed he acted overly nervous.

According to reports, deputies were granted to search Collins’ person and discovered a manila envelope in Collins’ left jacket pocket that contained six checks. Authorities noticed that the checks were pre-signed by a local business owner.

Two of the checks were signed and made out to Collins which totaled $1,400. Deputies then made contact with the business owner who advised that Collins should not have the checks and that their business was broken into in the past.

During questioning, Collins allegedly advised deputies that he found the checks beside the dumpsters behind Harvest Food. After deputies asked Collins about signing the checks, he allegedly stated the following statement:

I was messing with my homeboy, making him think I’m getting paid.

Collins was placed under arrest and charged with Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Forgery, and Bicycles Front Lamps and Rear Reflectors. His bond was set at $16,150.