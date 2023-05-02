All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 29, 2023, investigators of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating an alleged rape case that occurred on Tamarack Drive. According to the affidavit, the 17-year-old victim mentioned that her legally adoptive father, Kirk Albritton, allegedly raped her on two separate occasions, over the course of the last three months.

According to officials, they learned that Albritton allegedly coerced the victim to his bedroom where he raped her. After the incidents, Albritton allegedly provided the victim with a small white pill. After the second incident, Albritton allegedly told the victim that she could not leave until she did a sexual favor for him.

Initially, the victim complied with doing the sexual favor; however, the victim attempted to pull away from Albritton and he allegedly continued raping the victim. The victim mentioned that Albritton was fondling and kissing her for over a year and a half.

Investigators made contact with Albritton and he allegedly advised authorities that he had sex with the victim on at least three occasions. According to the affidavit, Albritton also advised authorities that he gave the victim a “morning after pill” after having sex with her.

According to deputies, Albritton also advised that his first sexual encounter with the victim was in August 2021. He was arrested and charged with Third-Degree Rape and Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.

His bond was set at $70,000.