WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on South 2nd Street. According to officials, the caller did a 911 hang call on four different occasions before authorities decided to investigate.

Upon arrival at the home, police made contact with 30-year-old Jerry L. Bailey, who was standing in the front yard. Bailey allegedly informed authorities that his phone dialed 911 while it was inside his pocket.

According to officials, Bailey stated, “my phone is handicapped, and just calls 911” during questioning. Officers were advised by the dispatcher that Bailey allegedly unnecessarily called 911 approximately 106 times in the past 30 days without an emergency.

Bailey was arrested and charged with 9 counts of Misuse of the 911 Emergency Call System. His bond was set at $4,500.