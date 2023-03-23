All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MADISON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission arrested 44-year-old Joseph Ryan Elliott of Oak Grove, La. for Felony Theft of over $5,000. According to officials, the arrest was a result of an arrest warrant from Morehouse Parish, regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand Commission.

An investigation by LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission determined that Elliott allegedly received over 1,207 bushels of #1 yellow soybeans from a producer in October 2022 for the purpose of transporting them to a grain elevator in Morehouse Parish. According to a press release, Elliott allegedly sold the soybeans in his name and retained the funds of the sale after arriving at the grain elevator.

Officials confirmed that Elliott was booked in the Morehouse Parish Jail.