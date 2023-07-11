WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, June 24, 2023, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop and arrested Tracy N. Wall of Oak Grove, La. after authorities detected narcotics in her vehicle.

According to authorities, deputies had a discussion with Wall, which indicated a strong possibility that the vehicle contained illegal narcotics. According to authorities, deputies retrieved three plastic baggies of suspected methamphetamine (1.6 grams, 1.5 grams, and 0.5 grams), one glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine, one plastic straw cut down (commonly associated with snorting methamphetamine), two small containers which were filled with suspected raw marijuana (<14 grams), two marijuana smoking pipes, a marijuana grinder, multiple empty baggies, rolling papers, various other containers suspected to be used for narcotic containment, and an “anti-spy, anti-tracking detector,” which was found in the immediate presence of some of the illegal narcotics.

Wall had her 11-year-old son in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. According to authorities, Wall was arrested and booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail, being charged with Speeding, Following Too Close, Possession of Schedule II, Simple Possession of Marijuana, CDS in the Presence of a Person Under 17 and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.