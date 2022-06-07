WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A West Baton Rouge hotel was robbed at gunpoint last Tuesday (May 31), and deputies are asking the public for assistance in identifying the gunman.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO), the crime occurred at the LaQuinta Hotel along Port Allen’s North Westpoint Drive at approximately 10:25 p.m.

Officials say a hotel worker’s life was threatened when an armed man walked in and brandished a black revolver pistol as he demanded money.

Detectives say the man got away with about $260 in cash and was spotted driving a red or maroon Jeep SUV that may have been either a 2005 or 2010 Jeep Commander.

Image Credit: West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to officials, the suspect may have a noticeable tattoo on the top of his left hand, between his thumb and forefinger.

Anyone with information related to this incident, or to the identity of the suspect should contact Detective Joe Woods at (225) 259-1064 and Detective Briant Landry at (225) 259-0453.