Weekend shooting leaves Hineston man dead and Boyce man hospitalized

RAPIDES PARISH – On Saturday May 15th, 2021 at approximately 8:25 PM, deputies responded to the 100 block of Oscar Branch Road in the Gardner community in reference to a disturbance and a shooting.

Upon arrival, Deputies located two subjects, one not conscious and not breathing, the other suffering from gunshot wounds. Acadian Ambulance responded and transported the wounded subject to a local hospital. The other subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene Unit responded and conducted their investigation.

Initial information indicates there was an altercation between deceased victim and the suspect which resulted in gunfire with both subjects being hit. The suspect, identified as Victor Bellino, 51 of Boyce, LA, remains in the hospital at the time of this release.

The deceased has been identified as Mark Lewis, 40 of Hineston, LA. Lewis served as a Deputy Sheriff with RPSO assigned to the Corrections Division at Detention Center 3 since 2020. Lewis was also a member of the Louisiana National Guard for the last 20 years. Lewis was off duty at the time of this incident. Funeral arrangements are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.