WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police arrested two people from Texas after Hondo, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office K-9, found drugs on them.

According to the state police, Troopers stopped a Dodge Ram on Interstate 10 near Port Allen on Saturday for a traffic stop. The driver and passenger were identified as 30-year-old Miguel Hernandez and 38-year-old Maria Lopez from Highland, Texas.

While speaking with them, Troopers saw signs of criminal activity. Three kilograms of cocaine were found tucked into the back seat and two more kilograms of cocaine were found in the floor compartment. Two handguns were also found inside the truck.

Hondo helped with the search for the vehicle. Hernandez and Lopez were arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail.