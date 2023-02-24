NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Beads apparently weren’t the only thing up for grabs on Fat Tuesday. The New Orleans Police Department says ATM was stolen from a Magazine Street business early Mardi Gras morning.

The owner of the business shared this surveillance video with WGNO News:

The suspect can be seen on surveillance ramming a truck into the store in an attempt to steal the ATM outside of the business. This incident happened around 4:15 a.m. at Market 45, a liquor store on Magazine Street.

After a few tries the suspect was successful in stealing the machine. But, after dragging it for a few blocks ended up abandoning it in the street and fled the scene.

“That’s not good, it reminds me of an episode of Trailer Park Boys where they did the same thing,” said Sam Carey, a regular at Market 45.

When the owner got to his business on Tuesday he was greeted with a smashed in wall, lots of broken glass, and destruction. Now he’s forced to rebuild.

“I was upset because these are good people, these guys have converted this store from an old gas station into a nice convenience store slash liquor store,” said regular at the store Graham Harvey.

“I think this is the kind of thing that happens quite often these days,” said Tim Mussche.

He’s right, the NOPD confirms in 2023 there have been four incidents where an ATM was reported to have been stolen. The most recent at Tchoup Stop earlier this month.

“It’s very unfortunate, such violence and aggression,” Mussche added.

For Market 45 it was an unforunate way to end Carnival Season.

“It mustve been such a blow for their business,” said Mussche.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the NOPD’s Second District office at 504-658-6020.

Related Stories