WATCH: Slidell Police Department release video footage from road rage shooting on Wednesday

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— On July, 14, the Slidell Police Department began investigating a road rage incident that escalated into a shooting.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the incident near Highway 11 and Brownswitch Road.

According to police, the suspected shooter in the video (in the grey Sudan), followed the victim (in the white pickup truck) home into the Tanglewood Subdivision.

The incident escalated when 21-year-old Kendall Matthews stopped in the middle of a street, exited his vehicle, and began shooting at the victim.

The victim’s truck, and a nearby house, were struck with bullets.

A short time later, a Slidell Police officer spotted Matthews’s vehicle near Pontchartrain and Spartan Drive.

He was taken into custody, without incident, and was charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Reports show no one was injured.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said, “We will not tolerate this kind of careless and inexcusable behavior in Slidell. We immediately deployed a vast number of officers to search for the suspect. Within a couple of hours, we located the suspect’s vehicle and made an arrest. Let this serve as another message that we will be relentless on solving and preventing violent crime in our community.”

Slidell Police recommends anyone involved in an aggressive road rage incident to call 911, and not to engage with the aggressor. A moment of anger can quickly turn violent and deadly.