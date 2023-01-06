BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay County resident is in custody after a scary incident Wednesday.

Traffic was flowing smoothly Wednesday afternoon across the Hathaway Bridge until a truck slammed into the side of the highway.

45-year-old Kenneth Everett is originally from Bay County but has lived in Washington state for about 15 years. He was in a company vehicle when the incident happened. He said he has been in Bay County for months.

At Thursday’s first appearance, Everett said he doesn’t remember driving recklessly.

“I understand the charge but I have no recollection of it,” Everett said.

Besides crashing the truck on both sides of the bridge, Everett is also caught on another motorist’s camera slamming through the siding of a Highway 98 motel.

Authorities said he was taken to the hospital before being arrested early Wednesday morning.

Panama City Police charged him with a hit and run and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage.

The Florida Highway Patrol also charged him with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. Thursday morning Everett appeared shocked when Judge Shane Vann read him his bond.

“Bonds $1,500 court date’s January 6th at 8:30,” Vann said. “Good luck sir.”

“$1,500 bucks?” Everett responded.

“That’s what he said,” the Bailiff said.

“For…isn’t that a little excessive? For someone that hasn’t been in trouble,” Everett said.

Everett’s employer told News 13 that Everett was having health issues.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office baker acted him and their agency will not file charges. Everett decided against using a public defender and is currently being held in the Bay County Jail.