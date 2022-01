HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — On Friday morning, Jefferson Parish Sheriff, Joseph Lopinto, held a news conference to announce multiple arrests relating to a series of car burglaries in several parishes.

The joint investigation included JPSO, NOPD, Louisiana State Police, Kenner PD, and Plaquemines Sheriff’s Office.

During the week of January 17, three adults and two juveniles were arrested. Each of these suspects faces between 25 and 35 criminal charges relating to several burglaries.