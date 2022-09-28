NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — District Attorney Jason Williams and the New Orleans Police Department held a press conference outside Criminal District Court on Wednesday afternoon to speak about the first-degree murder conviction of Darren Bridges, a man who fatally shot an NOPD officer in 2017.

A grand jury found Bridges guilty of the murder of NOPD officer Marcus McNeil on Tuesday night. WGNO crews were in the courtroom when the verdict was announced. The jury found Bridges guilty of the obstruction of justice and drug charges. Additionally, Bridges was also found guilty of attempted aggravated assault of a police officer.