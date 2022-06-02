BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) — Breaux Bridge Police are searching for a pair who walked out of the local Walmart with over $200 worth of items without paying.

According to video footage provided by Walmart and police, the pair can be seen arguing with the store’s personnel while attempting to leave. During a tussle over the shopping cart, the woman can be seen reaching into her fanny pack. Police say Walmart personnel interpreted this as a threat in which the woman may have had a gun, so the manager decided to let the woman leave.

Police say the duo will face theft and aggravated assault charges when they are caught. If you recognize these people, you are asked to call Breaux Bridge Police at (337) 332-2186.