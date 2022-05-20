HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday night, authorities began investigating a shooting at Southeastern Louisiana University.

Southeastern Louisiana University made the announcement on Twitter.

“A shooting has occurred on campus after the Hammond High graduation ceremony. One person is in custody and there are multiple victims. While there is no danger posed to others, please remain away from the UC area as police are still investigating the crime.“

At 10 p.m. a press conference was held by the Hammond Police Department, Tangipahoa Parish Schools and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at the SLU laboratory school.

According to police, shots were fired as students were walking out of the University Center building to greet loved ones.

4 people were injured, but no juveniles were involved according to police.

In the press, conference authorities announced a person was detained.

A community member provided WGNO with a picture that appeared to be of a person being detained in relation to the incident.

Senator John Kennedy also reacted to the shooting on Facebook.

Kennedy said the following:

“Praying for the shooting victims and everyone affected by the violence outside the Hammond High School graduation this evening.”