BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A warden is behind bars after crashing a state-issued vehicle in Prairieville.

According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Elayn Hunt Correctional Center Warden Kirt Guerin crashed his state vehicle on the morning of Memorial Day on LA 427. Officials said Guerin was on his way to work when he ran off the road and struck a brick neighborhood sign and tree.

He was arrested by Louisiana State Police and ticketed for a DWI for the use of prescribed pain medication. He sustained minor injuries from the crash.

According to the Department of Corrections, Guerin was suspended on May 31.

This is an ongoing investigation.