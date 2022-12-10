HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, the arrest of the man who confessed to stabbing a woman to death in Harvey.

At about 3 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway on a call of a woman, 54-year-old Yolanda Dillion, found suffering from several stab wounds in the parking lot of a hotel.

She was taken to West Jefferson Hospital where she later died from her injuries. JPSO Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says Dillion was an Uber driver who had given 29-year-old Brandon Jacobs a ride from New Orleans.

Lopinto said once they got to the location, Jacobs stabbed Dillion multiple times before getting out. Jacobs was arrested soon after and once in police custody, he confessed to deputies that he reportedly “wanted to kill someone”.

“he decided that, that was going to be the day and thought it was going to be the first Uber driver of where he went and knew he wouldn’t have a ride back but ended up having a ride back and killing her with fatal knife wounds,” said Sheriff Lopinto.”” When we asked him why did you pick her and his response was I didn’t pick her Uber picked her.”

Dillion was an employee with the New Orleans Police Department for the last 10 years as a Fiscal budget analyst.

Chief Shaun Ferguson was present at the briefing expressing the grief the department is feeling describing her as very humble.

“She will be dearly missed. She was very quiet, very humbled, a quiet giant. She was big in stature in what she did and what she meant to this department and it tore our employees up this morning,” said Chief Ferguson.