Wanted fugitive located working as armed security guard in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) A man with outstanding warrants was arrested Saturday in Opelousas while working security at an event at the Yambilee buidling.

According to Opelousas Police, an off duty officer recognized 27-year-old Tyland Nerve of Franklin from intelligence received by another law enforcement agency.

He was approached and then taken into custody without incident, police said.

His charges include felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use or possession of body armor.

At the time of his arrest, police say, Nerve was armed and wearing body armor.

Some of his outstanding warrants included false portraying or impersonation of a police officer and aggravated assault with a firearm, police said.

He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail with no bond.