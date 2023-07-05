IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A search is underway by deputies for an inmate who escaped in the early morning hours on Tuesday, July 4.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said Timothy Billiot, 55, of Morgan City, who was on trustee status, drove off the back lot of the parish jail in a gray Dodge Ram truck at 5:35 a.m. The truck is owned by the sheriff’s office.

The truck is described to be a 2014 model with the license plate C291541 and has dark tinted windows. The truck has been partially painted white as of Wednesday, IPSO said.

Image of wanted escapee Timothy Billiot and stolen truck.

Courtesy of Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office

Billiot has active warrants for simple escape and theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information about Billiot’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 225-687-3553 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.