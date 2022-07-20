WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit-and-run overnight on Day St.

LPSO says a “driver approached the intersection of Polly Dr. and Duff Rd. at approximately 3 p.m.

The driver, later identified as Jarrad Fuentes, 31, of Walker, was unable to come to a stop.

Fuentes “ran the stop sign and crossed Duff Rd. into a yard hitting a home and causing damage,” according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Image courtesy of Michael Johnson

The home was in the 30000 block of Duff Rd.

A search ensued after the Walker man left the crash scene.

With the help of local citizens, LPSO was able to apprehend Jarrad Fuentes.

No one was hurt during this crash and subsequent search for the suspect.

Funetes was arrested and charged with DWI, Driving under Suspension, Reckless Operation and Hit and Run.