VPSO: Drug investigation leads to two arrests, toddler found living in ‘deplorable conditions’

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Two people are behind bars following a ‘lengthy’ investigation by the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force.

According to officials, on March 4, agents secured a search warrant for a home on the 2800 block of Ben Road.

Upon executing the warrant, agents say they found one resident, Joshua Leblanc, trying to use drugs in an outside shed.

They say another team of agents simultaneously entered the residence and found the other resident, Amber Leblanc, as well as a two-year-old toddler.

Agents say they discovered “deplorable living conditions” and contacted a family member to take care of the children. They also contacted the Department of Child and Family Services to look into the situation.

Several grams of methamphetamine were found along with marijuana, other drugs, and a firearm, according to officials.

Both residents were arrested.

Joshua Leblanc faces the following charges:

Aggravated Cruelty to Juvenile

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Meth)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana)

Possession of Schedule II, (Amphetmaine)

Possession of Schedule III, (Buprenorphine)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Amber Leblanc faces the following charges: