‘Violent fugitive’ arrested in Opelousas with cache of firearms

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Opelousas Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offenders Task Force cooperated in apprehending a “violent fugitive” from Bastrop at a house in the 600 block of Herman St. in Opelousas yesterday.

Eric Wilson, 32, of Bastrop, faces a number of charges, including illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Officals in Morehouse Parish also wanted Wilson on charges of attempted second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, resisting an officer and carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Wilson barricaded himself inside the residence on Herman Street. During the search of the residence, officers found several high-powered rifles. Wilson admitted the rifles belonged to him.

“I would like to commend the efforts of every law enforcement officer that participated to insure the safety of the citizens,” said Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Working together, we can and will make St. Landry Parish a safer community for everyone.”