Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – A chaotic scene unfolded on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, when the Alexandria Police Department rushed to the 3000 block of Lee Street in response to a large fight that left one person injured and hospitalized. The incident prompted a thorough investigation by Alexandria Police Department Detectives, leading to the issuance of warrants for two individuals allegedly involved in the altercation.

Clarence Reed, 54, and Brandon Odom, 37, both residents of Alexandria, found themselves facing charges related to the violent episode. On Monday, January 8, 2024, at approximately 9:40 AM, Reed and Odom voluntarily surrendered at the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Reed was booked on one count of Aggravated Second Degree Battery, while Odom faced charges of Aggravated Second Degree Battery and Simple Robbery.

The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the details surrounding the large-scale fight and determine the events that led to the victim’s hospitalization. The Alexandria Police Department is urging anyone with information related to this incident or other criminal activities in the Alexandria area to come forward.

Individuals can contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or reach out to APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. Information can also be shared via email with detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of CenLa is offering a cash reward for valuable tips. To provide information, call (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App is another avenue for submitting tips discreetly, and it can be downloaded at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile, where individuals can also obtain a claim number for potential cash rewards.

As the investigation continues, the Alexandria Police Department emphasizes the importance of community collaboration in ensuring the safety and well-being of residents. The swift surrender of the suspects serves as a testament to the commitment to justice, but authorities remain vigilant in seeking additional information to piece together the full story behind the disturbing incident.