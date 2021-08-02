Ville Platte Police investigating after man shoots girlfriend, then turns gun on himself at Dollar Store

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — A man wounded his girlfriend and then turned the gun on himself in the parking lot of a dollar store in Ville Platte Sunday morning, police said.

Police Chief Neal Lartigue said the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. at the Dollar General store located on Tate Cove Road.

On arrival, Lartigue said, officers located a man deceased in the parking lot from an apparent gunshot wound. 

The woman, he said, was transported to an area hospital in a private vehicle.

Her condition is unknown, Lartigue said.

He said the couple had arrived at the store together before the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. More details are expected later.

