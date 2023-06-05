VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte man is facing sexual battery and attempted rape charges.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Investigations Division opened an investigation on May 1 in reference to a possible attempted sexual assault involving two female victims. The investigation revealed that the suspect gained entry into the victim’s residence without their permission.

While inside the residence, the suspect forced himself on the female victims. The victims were unclothed and were touched inappropriately by the suspect.

Bobby Lee Trattles II, 29 of Ville Platte was later arrested and charged with the following:

2 Counts of Attempted Second Degree Rape

2 Counts of Second-Degree Sexual Battery

Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer

Home Invasion.

He is currently being held in the Evangeline Parish Jail with a $140,000 bond.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.