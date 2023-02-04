VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — A Ville Platte city councilwoman has been indicted on fraud and forgery charges related to her election, according to Evangeline Parish District Attorney Trent Brignac.

Christina Sam, age 43, of Ville Platte, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on charges of Election Offenses Affecting Registration and Election Fraud or Forgery. The charges stem from incidents which occurred on or between June 25, 2022 and Oct. 24, 2022, according to the DA’s office.

Sam was arrested in November, while she was campaigning for the District E seat on the council in the Dec. 10 runoff election. The arrest was in relation to illegally procuring and submitting voter registration applications that are known to be materially false, Brignac said.

Sam, a Democrat, received 46% of the vote in the primary on Nov. 8 and defeated fellow Democrat Adam Toussaint in the runoff by a 64-36% margin.

The violation carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a fine of up to $2,000, Brignac said. Assistant District Attomeys Bo West and Stan Vidrine argued the cases to the Grand Jury.