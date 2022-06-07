MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was thrown onto the tracks in a subway station in the Bronx on Sunday, police said.

The attacker pushed the 52-year-old woman onto the southbound tracks of the Westchester Avenue – Jackson Avenue subway station at around 4:30 p.m., video of the incident showed.

WATCH: An attacker pushed a woman onto the subway tracks of a station in the Bronx, police said. pic.twitter.com/bturx4JgEi — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 7, 2022

Police told PIX11 News the attack was unprovoked. The victim suffered a broken collarbone and cuts to her head and was taken to a hospital, where officials reported her to be in stable condition.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect. No arrests have been made in connection to the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).