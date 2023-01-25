MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KTLA) — New surveillance video shows the violent struggle between the suspected Monterey Park gunman and the 26-year-old man who disarmed him at the Lai Lai Ballroom late Saturday night.

Twenty to 30 minutes after the Monterey Park shooting that left 11 people dead, authorities say 72-year-old Huu Can Tran entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby Alhambra armed with what officials described as a magazine-fed, semi-automatic pistol that had an extended, large capacity magazine attached to it.

That’s where Brandon Tsay, a third-generation operator of the family-run dance hall, wrestled the gun away from the suspect.

Security video shows the terrifying moments as the suspect and Tsay are seen wrestling for the weapon. As Tsay manages to remove the gun from Tran’s grip, Tran is seen punching Tsay while lunging for the weapon.

Tran continues assaulting Tsay before he finally gives up. Tsay appears to yell at the suspect, telling him to leave the building.

While Tsay is still holding the weapon, he immediately calls the police for help.

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Tsay’s home on Monday to speak with the man who is being hailed a hero.

“This remarkable young man without any hesitation, though with moments of fear, took it upon himself to save countless lives,” said Newsom. “Who knows how many lives he saved.”

Tsay told The New York Times that he was in the office when he heard the front doors swing open and what sounded like metallic objects hitting one another.

When he turned, he said he immediately noticed “menacing eyes” and the semi-automatic pistol pointed at him.

Unaware of the earlier carnage in Monterey Park, Tsay jumped into action, struggled with the gunman and disarmed him before ordering him to leave or be killed with his own firearm.

“From his body language, his facial expression, his eyes, he was looking for people,” Tsay said.

Though the 26-year-old says he’s now okay, he did acknowledge some struggles.

“I’m having some trouble sleeping. I’ve been recalling events and what happened, contemplating the incident. I would say my mental health is recovering,” he said. “I just hope those people that were affected mostly by this incident also can recover safely.”

His father, Tom Tsay, said he’s very, very proud of his son.

“I’ve always told him that if there’s any people robbing the place, just give them money. A life versus money…money is nothing, but I guess this is a different situation. I never prepared him for that,” he told KTLA.