MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pair of Florida teens started a high-speed chase Sunday after stealing a pizza driver’s car, according to deputies.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call that day about a stolen pizza delivery car out of Gainesville that was believed to be in its jurisdiction.

A Marion County deputy later found the stolen vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop only for it to flee.

Dashcam video showed the teens weave in and out of the roadway as they tried to evade the deputy.

Eventually, the deputy stopped the teens by disabling their vehicle as they tried to get onto I-75, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the two suspects were arrested on charges for grand theft of a motor vehicle.

“They were both transported to our Gold Star Hotel and then to the Department of Juvenile Justice to be held in secure detention,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said while searching the car, they found two pizzas in the backseat.