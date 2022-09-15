Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the Vidalia Police Department was dispatched to a shooting on Gillespie Street. Upon arrival, they located 27-year-old Nicholas Brown and he was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

According to Vidalia Police Chief Jory Merrill, the fatal shooting took place near Brown’s residence and authorities identified the alleged shooter as 26-year-old Darius A. McMorris. Officers also identified the alleged getaway driver as 28-year-old Henry Jefferson Jr.

McMorris and Jefferson were taken into custody shortly after the shooting. During the shooting, Vidalia Junior High School was briefly placed on lockdown due to the incident.

The case is under investigation.