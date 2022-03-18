VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Vidalia Police Department Facebook page, on February 28, 2022, officers responded to a call from Sportsman’s Fish and Grill about a burglary. Officers reported that when they arrived, the restaurant was ransacked, several computers and cash registers had been destroyed, and money and business checks were missing.

According to authorities, a joint investigation between Vidalia Police Department and Ferriday Police Department led to the March 17, 2022, arrest of 44-year-old Dorian Richard Guillot of Vidalia, Louisiana.

Dorian Richard Guillot

Officers booked Guillot into the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail on charges of Simple Burglary and Simple Criminal Damage to Property.