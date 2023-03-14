All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 7:13 AM, officers of the Vidalia Police Department were called to the area of B-Kwik Shell gas station. According to Vidalia Police, officers discovered that a black SUV allegedly damaged the privacy fence that divides B-Kwik and a nail salon.

As officers conducted an investigation, they detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, finding a small clear plastic bag of green leafy substance. Authorities confirmed that they obtained a court-authorized warrant to search James Dillion’s residence.

Upon arrival at Dillon’s home, officers searched the residence and located the following items:

135.2 grams of suspected Marijuana

Suspected THC wax

Suspected mushrooms

416 dose units of suspect Xanax

Various drug paraphernalia along with numerous bags of an unidentified powder

Dillion was arrested and charged with Criminal Damage to Property, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.